Van Belle to start for Hurricanes in ACC tournament opener

Miami's Brian Van Belle pitches against the Florida State Seminoles, April 7, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida. The Hurricanes lost 6-5.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami pitcher Brian Van Belle will be on the mound for the No. 15 Hurricanes in their opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship.

The redshirt junior is slotted to start Thursday afternoon's game against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Van Belle (8-2, 3.29 ERA) leads the Hurricanes with eight wins. The second-team All-ACC selection has 71 strikeouts on the season.

Miami (38-17, 18-12 ACC) finished second in the ACC Coastal Division and is the No. 4 seed in the pool-play tournament.

The Hurricanes swept No. 9 seed Virginia (32-22, 14-16) in the regular season.

Thursday's game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The Hurricanes will face No. 5 seed North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) at the same time Friday.

If the Hurricanes win both games, they would advance to Saturday's semifinals.

The Hurricanes will have to play four games in as many days to win their first ACC championship since 2008.

