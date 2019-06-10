FSU defeats LSU in 12 innings to advance to College World Series

Florida State's Mike Salvatore reacts after crossing home plate to score the winning run against LSU in the 12th inning of the second game of the super regional in Baton Rouge, La., June 9, 2019. The Seminoles won 5-4 to advance to the…

BATON ROUGE, La. - Drew Mendoza's two-out base hit to right center drove home Mike Salvatore from second base in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting Florida State to a 5-4 victory over LSU that sent the Seminoles to the College World Series on Sunday night.

LSU (40-26) had rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the sixth to tie it in the eighth and force extra innings, during which Tigers relievers pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 10 before Salvatore broke through for Florida State's first hit since the fourth inning.

Salvatore advanced to second base on a passed ball and, after Fontenot (5-4) struck out Reese Albert for the second out, LSU elected to pitch to Mendoza -- one of the Seminoles' most productive hitters -- with first base open.

Mendoza delivered with his second hit of the game, and the Seminoles (41-21) spilled onto the field to celebrate a victory that sends 40th-year head coach Mike Martin back to Omaha for the 17th time since he took over the program.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Florida State's Robby Martin scores on a fielding error by LSU catcher Saul Garza in the second inning of the second game of the super regional in Baton Rouge, La., June 9, 2019.

Florida State reliever Antonio Velez (5-2) pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief and struck out six to pick up his second win of the best-of-three Baton Rouge super regional after his inning of relief earned him the Game 1 win a day earlier.

