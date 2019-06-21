Like father, like son: Mike Martin Jr. to lead Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Martin stands in the dugout with his assistant coaches and former players, Tyler Holt and son Mike Martin Jr., during his final game against the Miami Hurricanes, April 7, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Just two days after Mike Martin concluded his 40th and final season as head coach of the Florida State baseball team, his son is expected to be named his successor.

The Tallahassee Democrat and Warchant.com are reporting that Mike Martin Jr. is finalizing a contract to be the next coach of the Seminoles.

Martin Jr. is a longtime assistant coach who spent three years as a starting catcher for the Seminoles from 1993-95. After a brief stint in the minor leagues, the younger Martin joined his father's staff in 1998.

When it's official, Martin Jr. will become the first new coach of the program since Dick Howser left to manage the New York Yankees after the 1979 season.

Martin coached his final game -- a 4-1 loss to Texas Tech in the College World Series -- Wednesday night. It was Martin's 17 trip to Omaha without winning a national championship.

The Seminoles own the nation's longest consecutive streak of NCAA tournament appearances, having been 42 years in a row. Forty of those have come in the Martin era.

Other applicants for the job were former FSU assistant and current Florida A&M head coach Jamey Shouppe, successful junior college coach Jeff Johnson, former Major League Baseball catcher Chris Bando and former MLB pitcher Mark Worrell.

Martin finished his FSU career with 2,029 wins -- the most of any coach in any sport in NCAA history.

Under Martin's watch, the Seminoles have won at least 40 games each year, eight Atlantic Coast Conference championships and 11 Metro Conference titles prior to joining the ACC.

AP Photo/Nati Harnik Retiring Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin tips his hat for the final time while wearing his No. 11 uniform after the Seminoles were eliminated from the College World Series by Texas Tech, June 19, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska.

But there is one glaring omission from his otherwise impeccable resume -- the elusive national championship.

Martin Jr. serves as the team's third-base coach and recruiting coordinator. He also coaches hitting and catching for the Seminoles.

After FSU announced last summer that Martin would step down after the 2019 season, the administration promised to conduct a national search for its next coach. But No. 11 made it known he was hopeful his son would get the job.

It appears Martin got his wish.

The question remains, will he be able to do what his father couldn't and bring a national title to Tallahassee?

