Seminoles notch shutout in final opener for Mike Martin

Florida State coach Mike Martin is embarking on his final season with the Seminoles. The all-time wins leaders in Division I has yet to win a national title.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State made longtime skipper Mike Martin's final opener a memorable one, notching an 11-0 win Friday against Maine.

The Seminoles (1-0) didn't allow a hit against the Black Bears (0-1), earning just their 10th no-hitter in program history.

FSU ace Drew Parrish picked up the win after five complete innings. Conor Grady pitched the next three innings before Chase Haney pitched the final inning to preserve the flawless performance.

The Seminoles sent runners home in all but one of the first six innings, recording 12 hits on the evening.

Martin, who took over as head coach at his alma mater in 1980, is retiring at the end of the season. He is the all-time wins leader in Division I baseball.

