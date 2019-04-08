Seminoles spoil sweep, help Mike Martin get 100th win vs. Hurricanes

Florida State head coach Mike Martin smiles as he approaches the mound during a game against the Miami Hurricanes, April 7, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida. The Seminoles won 6-5.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Mike Martin wanted to go out a winner against Miami one last time. He got his wish.

After 30 scoreless innings, Florida State finally broke the drought Sunday afternoon in the third and traded leads with Miami, holding on for a 6-5 win that gave Martin his 100th career victory against the Hurricanes.

The longtime Florida State coach, who is retiring at the end of the season, walked out of Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field victorious in his final outing versus Miami.

FSU broke its drought on a double by leadoff hitter Mike Salvatore that sent Alec Sanchez home. Sanchez, who was making his first start at right field, was in scoring position after hitting a double to right center.

The Hurricanes (20-12, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs on a walk, two doubles and an RBI single by shortstop Freddy Zamora. Miami tried to add to its lead, but the Seminoles turned a double play to end the frame.

A solo home run by J.C. Flowers in the fourth tied the game, and FSU (19-12, 7-8 ACC) retook the lead on another solo homer by catcher Jonathan Foster two batters later.

Miami catcher Michael Amditis hit a two-run homer in the fourth that gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead. Martin then made a pitching change, ending the day for Shane Drohan, who gave up seven hits and earned four runs in his seventh start of the season.

FSU first baseman Nico Baldor, hitting in the two-hole for the first time against his former team, reached on Miami's first error of the weekend. Third baseman Drew Mendoza followed with a base hit that put runners on first and third, and Baldor scored on a one-out sacrifice bunt by Flowers that tied the game 4-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, FSU reliever Jonah Scolaro walked third baseman Raymond Gil to load the bases and JP Gates drilled the ball to deep left, but freshman outfielder Elijah Cabell made the catch, leaving Miami's runners stranded.

FSU broke the tie for good with a pair of unearned runs in the eighth. Second baseman Nander De Sedas singled, and Foster reached on a fielding error while attempting to sacrifice bunt. Sanchez got his third hit of the game on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs, and Baldor reached on a two-out throwing error from Zamora, sending De Sedas and Foster home.

Flowers pitched the final two innings, allowing his first run of the season on a two-out homer by Zamora in the ninth that trimmed FSU's lead to one, but cleanup hitter Adrian Del Castillo grounded out to second base to end the game.

FSU reliever Conor Grady (5-3) got the win, striking out the only batter he faced to end the seventh inning, while Flowers was credited.

Miami reliever Gregory Veliz (1-1) picked up the loss, allowing the winning runs while striking out two.

The Seminoles snapped a three-game losing streak to Miami dating to last season's finale in Tallahassee.

