Seminoles upended by Samford in opening game of regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the second year in a row, the Seminoles have dropped their regional opener to a No. 4 seed at home.

Samford held on to beat No. 7 national seed Florida State 7-6 on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.

Last year, Florida State rebounded from an opening loss to 4-seed Tennessee Tech to win its regional and eventually reach the College World Series.

Samford led 6-1 before FSU pulled within a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Seminoles had a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth when Cal Raleigh, their All-Atlantic Coast Conference catcher and conference tournament MVP, grounded out to end it.

