Florida State, Florida, UCF selected for NCAA tournament

Florida State teammates Mfiondu Kabengele (25) and Terance Mann (14) celebrate their 69-59 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Three Florida teams will be dancing.

Florida State, Florida and Central Florida were selected Sunday to participate in the NCAA tournament.

Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia are the No. 1 seeds. The Blue Devils, Tar Heels and Cavaliers all play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida State is the highest-seeded state team in the tournament. The Seminoles (27-7) are the No. 4 seed in the West Region and will face No. 13 seed Vermont (27-6) in the first round Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Gators will join FSU in the West Region.

Florida (19-15) is the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Nevada (29-4) in the first round Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Gators were a bubble team entering the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but they punched their ticket with a 76-73 victory over No. 9 LSU in the quarterfinals.

Central Florida also made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005.

The Knights (23-8) are the No. 9 seed in the East Region and will face No. 8 seed Virginia Commonwealth (25-7) in the first round Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

UCF lost to Memphis in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

If the Seminoles are to make another Elite Eight run, they'll once again have to beat Gonzaga to do so. FSU beat the Bulldogs 75-60 in last year's Sweet Sixteen.

FSU tied the school record for victories, won 13 ACC games for the first time in school history and upset No. 2 Virginia in the ACC Tournament to advance to the title game. FSU's only losses since Jan. 22 were to top seeds North Carolina and Duke.

Under head coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles are dancing for the third consecutive year and seventh time in the last 11 seasons.

Meanwhile, the Gators are going to the NCAA tournament for the third straight year under fourth-year head coach Mike White.

The Big Ten Conference had eight teams make the tournament -- the most of any league. Seven teams from the ACC and SEC made the tournament.

