Allen carries Florida late, lifts Gators over Ole Miss 90-86

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - KeVaughn Allen hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime and added two huge baskets in the extra frame to help Florida beat Mississippi 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Allen finished with 21 points, none bigger than those three that came on the shot in front of Florida's bench with 2.5 seconds to play in regulation. He made two driving layups in overtime and added a diving save of a ball headed out of bounds in the final minute.

Allen's night wasn't perfect, though. He had a critical turnover in the final seconds of overtime that put the game in jeopardy. Fortunately for the Gators (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), Noah Locke made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left to seal the victory.

Locke finished with 22 points. Keyontae Johnson added a career-high 15 points before fouling out in overtime. And Andrew Nembhard chipped in 12 points and six assists.

Allen, Locke and Nembhard — Florida's starting backcourt — scored the final 26 points for Florida.

Terence Davis led Mississippi (14-6, 4-3) with 26 points, and Breein Tyree added 20. The Rebels have dropped four of five.

Davis and Tyree looked like they would carry Ole Miss to victory. Davis scored on a spinning, baseline drive that put the Rebels up 72-71 with 1:23 to play in regulation, and Tyree followed with both ends of a one-and-one with 8.8 seconds remaining.

But Allen gave the Gators life on the other end and a big lift in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: The Rebels fell to 2-5 when trailing at halftime. This one was a shocker considering they did just about everything right in the second half, making 16 of 27 shots (59.3 percent) and hitting all 10 free throws. But KJ Buffen's extended arm wasn't enough to affect Allen's 3-pointer near the end of regulation.

Florida: After sitting out five of the last six games, forward Isaiah Stokes played eight minutes and gave the Gators some much-needed help in the paint. He finished with two pints, but his layup ignited a 7-0 run in the second half. It was hardly a game-changing performance but exactly what Florida needed after losing big men Keith Stone (knee), Gorjok Gak (knee) and Chase Johnson (transfer).

UP NEXT

Mississippi hosts in-state rival and 22nd-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday. The Rebels won the first meeting, 81-77 in Starkville earlier this month.

Florida begins a brutal stretch against No. 7 Kentucky, which has won seven straight, on Saturday. After that, the Gators play road games against Auburn and top-ranked Tennessee.

