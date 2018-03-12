Gators back in NCAA tournament, will face winner of St. Bonaventure-UCLA

Florida head coach Mike White yells to his players in the first half of a game against Vanderbilt, Feb. 17, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gators are back in the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year.

Florida earned the No. 6 seed in the East region and will play Thursday in Dallas.

The Gators await the winner of the St. Bonaventure-UCLA game in one of the "First Four" games Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

"I'm happy for our team to have this opportunity, and we obviously have two really good potential opponents to start preparing for," head coach Mike White said.

White is the first Florida coach to earn an NCAA tournament bid in two of his first three seasons.

The Gators (20-12, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) won their final three regular-season games before losing to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

They advanced all the way to the "Elite Eight" last year, losing to eventual national champion runner-up South Carolina.

