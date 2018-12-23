Hayes leads smothering defense as Florida beats FGCU 77-56

Florida Gulf Coast guard Christian Carlyle shoots under pressure from Florida center Kevarrius Hayes in the first half of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Kevarrius Hayes had 12 points without a miss and blocked three shots to lead a strong defensive effort as Florida beat Florida Gulf Coast 77-56 Saturday in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Hayes went 5 for 5 and led the Gators with seven rebounds. They forced 22 turnovers and held Florida Gulf Coast to 39 percent shooting, including 2 for 14 from 3-point range.

Florida (7-4) won for the fourth time in its past five games. FGCU (5-9) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

No. 11 Florida State beat Saint Louis 81-59 in the first game of the one-day event.

Noah Locke had 15 points in 21 minutes for Florida. Jalen Hudson added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Reserve Troy Baxter Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles. Their point total matched their season low.

The Gators, who improved to 5-0 against Florida Gulf Coast, haven't allowed 70 points since a season-opening loss at Florida State.

The Eagles' turnover total was a season high, and the Gators had a 34-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Florida led 23-8 midway through the first half, went on a 12-1 run to start the second half for a 49-27 advantage. The margin peaked at 60-33.

