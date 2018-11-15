Gators, Hurricanes to participate in 2019 Charleston Classic

Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga talks to his players during the first half of the Charleston Classic title game, Nov. 23, 2014, in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Florida and Miami will participate in the Charleston Classic next season, the schools announced Thursday.

The eight-team men's basketball tournament will be held Nov. 21-24, 2019, at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Joining the Gators and Hurricanes will be Connecticut, Missouri State, Penn State, Saint Joseph's, Towson and Xavier.

The Hurricanes won the 2014 tournament the last time they traveled to Charleston. Previous tournament winners include Temple last year, Villanova in 2016 and Virginia in 2015.

Fans can save up to $25 on discounted tickets by signing up on the tournament's website between now and Nov. 25. Tickets will go on sale to the general public in July.

