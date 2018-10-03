Gators, Seminoles return to Sunrise for Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Florida's Jalen Hudson and Florida State's Phil Cofer, pictured here in last year's games at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, return for their teams this season.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida and Florida State will once again participate in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this season.

The Orange Bowl Committee announced Tuesday that the Gators and the Seminoles will return to the BB&T Center in Sunrise for a basketball doubleheader Dec. 22.

Florida State will face the St. Louis Billikens at 2:30 p.m., while Florida will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 5 p.m.

St. Louis used to regularly play Florida State when both teams were members of the Metro Conference in the 1970s and early 1980s. The Seminoles won the last meeting 89-73 in 1982.

Florida Gulf Coast will face Florida in a rematch of a 2013 NCAA tournament game that the Gators won 62-50.

The Gators will make their 10th consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and 20th overall, including a 71-69 loss to Clemson last year.

Florida State, which advanced to the "Elite Eight" last season, is making its seventh consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and 10th overall.

Ticket prices for both games begin at $20. For more information or to order tickets, call 305-341-4701 or email tickets@orangebowl.org.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.