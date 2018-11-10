Hurricanes' Hernandez sidelined for review of eligibility

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Hernandez is sitting out the start of the season as the school and NCAA review his eligibility in the wake of a federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

The school announced shortly before the tipoff of the team's opener Friday against Lehigh that Hernandez would not play, but offered no details on the decision.

Last month, a federal jury in New York found three men guilty of fraud for channeling secret payment to the families of top-tier recruits to influence their choices of schools.

Hernandez, a Miami native who changed his name this year from Dewan Huell, was highly recruited before joining the Hurricanes in 2016. He considered turning pro last spring but decided to return to Miami for his junior season.



