Blackshear, No. 16 Hokies eliminate Hurricanes in ACC Tournament

Miami's Zach Johnson drives to the basket against Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. during their game in the second round of the 2019 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 13, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Miami 71-56 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Ty Outlaw added 14 points -- all in the first half -- points for the fifth-seeded Hokies (24-7), who never trailed after scoring the game's first 11 points.

The Hokies ran out to a 20-point lead before halftime, then turned away Miami's last serious push early in the second half with a 20-5 run that increased the margin past 20 again.

Virginia Tech shot 50 percent, including 11 of 27 on 3-pointers, to beat the 12th-seeded Hurricanes for a third time this season — all by double-figure margins.

Chris Lykes scored 19 points for Miami (14-18), which beat Wake Forest in Tuesday's first round. But the Hurricanes never gave themselves much of a chance against Virginia Tech, falling behind big from the jump.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga has his first losing season since going 9-18 in his first year at George Mason in 1997-98. He had won at least 20 games in six of his first seven seasons with the Hurricanes.

