Bruce Brown to leave Canes per report

Bruce Brown will sign with an agent and leave UM

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes top two basketball players will both be gone next season.

On Monday, Bruce Brown announced that he will sign with an agent ahead of the NBA draft, according to a report by The Athletic.

Brown originally declared for the draft, but had not signed.

Last week, Lonnie Walker IV announced that he'd become Miami's first one-and-done player.

Walker signed with an agent and is projected to be a lottery pick.

The Canes made the NCAA tournament, but were knocked out in the first round.

