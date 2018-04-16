'Canes basketball team adds Oklahoma transfer McGusty

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Guard Kameron McGusty is transferring to the University of Miami after two seasons at Oklahoma.

McGusty announced his decision Monday on Twitter . He averaged 8.0 points in 32 games last season, including eight starts, and averaged 10.9 as a freshman, when he started 17 games.

The native of Katy, Texas, will be eligible to play for Miami beginning in 2019-20.

Last week, guard Anthony Mack said he was transferring to Miami. Mack didn't play as a freshman at Wyoming last season.

