Dewan Huell declares for NBA draft, leaves option open for return

Miami's Dewan Huell has declared for the NBA draft, but there's still a chance he could return to school.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami basketball team is losing another underclassman to the NBA draft.

Sophomore forward Dewan Huell declared for the draft Monday, but he won't hire an agent, leaving the option open for his return.

Huell, the only player to start all 32 games for the Hurricanes this season, averaged 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. The Miami native scored in double figures 20 times, including three 20-plus point efforts.

Huell becomes the second Miami underclassman to declare for the draft. Sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. also declared last month.

Although Huell and Brown are leaving school early, because they haven't hired agents, they have until June 11 to withdraw from draft consideration and retain their eligibility.

The Hurricanes (22-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) made the NCAA tournament this season but were upset in the first round by eventual Final Four participant Loyola of Chicago.

