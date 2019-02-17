Hof rallies No. 20 Miami to 79-73 win No. 2 Louisville

Miami forward Emese Hof is seen in a file photo from Feb. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Emese Hof scored 25 points to help No. 20 Miami beat No. 2 Louisville 79-73 on Sunday.

Laura Cornelius added 16 points and six assists as the Hurricanes (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their fourth consecutive victory. Mykea Gray had 10 points.

Miami trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter. The Hurricanes' fifth -- and biggest -- win over a ranked foe in six games this season also gave coach Katie Meier her 350th win in her 18-year career.

Asia Durr led Louisville (23-2, 10-2) with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Dana Evans had 14, and Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham each scored 12.



