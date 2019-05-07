Hurricanes add Cincinnati transfer Nysier Brooks

Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks handles the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami continues to stock its roster, adding another transfer student to the team.

Nysier Brooks, who spent the last three seasons at Cincinnati, will join the Hurricanes, head coach Jim Larranaga announced Tuesday.

Brooks averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during his junior season and led the Bearcats with 51 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center from Philadelphia also finished third in the American Athletic Conference in blocks.

"We are excited to welcome Nysier to the Hurricane family," Larranaga said. "He is a skilled, physical low-post player with the ability to defend at the highest level. Nysier will bring grit, Philly toughness and a wealth of experience."

Brooks scored in double figures in 12 games during the 2018-19 season, including an 11-point game in Cincinnati's 79-72 loss to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"He was one of the top defensive players in the AAC and has played 103 games in his career, including three straight NCAA tournaments," Larranaga said.

Brooks joins graduate transfer Keith Stone from Florida and incoming freshmen Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong as newcomers to the Hurricanes.

Under NCAA rules, Brooks must sit out the 2019-20 season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

