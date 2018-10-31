Hurricanes cruise to 30-point victory in tuneup game

The Miami Hurricanes beat the Barry Buccaneers 91-61 in the lone exhibition game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Oct. 30, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Six Hurricanes finished in double figures to lead Miami over Barry 91-61 Tuesday night in the team's lone exhibition game.

Junior forward Dewan Hernandez led all scorers with 19 points and added a game-high 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

The Hurricanes were 32-of-57 from the field, converting 10 long-range shots, and held the Buccaneers to 26-of-72 shooting.

Barry took an early 5-3 lead and tied the game at 14 with 12:20 in the first half before junior guard DJ Vasiljevic knocked down a pair of shots at the free-throw line, giving the Hurricanes the lead for good.

"I thought Barry University came in with a very good game plan," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "I thought the first half was highly contested. They did a very good job. I thought our guys were in a little bit of a hurry. We had nine turnovers in the first half, which is too many, but in the second half I thought we settled down."

The Hurricanes outscored the Buccaneers 50-28 in the second half.

"I just thought we played better," Larranaga said. "Guys were adjusted to the game and how fast it was and we defended better."

Hernandez was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, including a 3-point shot, in the last 20 minutes.

