Hurricanes earn 3 seed, double-bye at ACC tournament

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament.

The Canes will have a bye for the first two rounds.

Miami will open the tournament in Brooklyn on Thursday at 9 p.m.

The Hurricanes will face either Syracuse, Wake Forest or North Carolina.

The Canes finished the season with four straight dramatic wins, all without star Bruce Brown.

The latest win came on Saturday with a 69-68 victory over Virginia Tech on Senior Day.

Miami finished the regular season 22-8 and 11-7 in ACC play.

