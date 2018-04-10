Hurricanes give Larranaga 2-year contract extension

Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Coral Gables through the 2023-24 season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have given head coach Jim Larranaga a two-year contract extension.

The deal will keep Larranaga in Coral Gables through the 2023-24 season.

In seven seasons at Miami, Larranaga is 161-79.

He has led the 'Canes to six postseason berths, including most recently when Miami was knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the first round.

"We are excited about the direction in which our program is headed," Larranaga said. "This contract extension is a strong indication that we have the support of the university to continue the winning tradition and culture we have built."

Larranaga will have a big test next season.

Miami's top two players, Bruce Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV, are both entering the NBA draft early.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.