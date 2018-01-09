Hurricanes Guard Chris Lykes named ACC Rookie of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Canes guard Chris Lykes received a big honor on Monday.
The ACC named Lykes Rookie of the Week.
More Hurricanes Headlines
- Hurricanes defensive tackles Kendrick Norton, RJ McIntosh declare for NFL draft
- Former Hurricanes star Ed Reed inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
- Hurricanes-FIU game back on for 2018
- Hurricanes linebacker Darrion Owens becomes second player to transfer this year
- Hurricanes fall to Badgers, lose on home turf at Orange Bowl
The 5'7 guard scored a career-high 18 points in Miami's win over Florida State.
Lykes is averaging 7.5 points and 1.5 assists while coming off the bench in all 15 games for the Hurricanes this season.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.