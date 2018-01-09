Hurricanes Guard Chris Lykes named ACC Rookie of the Week

Miami freshman Chris Lykes tries to avoid getting a shot blocked in the second half of an 80-74 win against Florida State at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Canes guard Chris Lykes received a big honor on Monday.

The ACC named Lykes Rookie of the Week.

The 5'7 guard scored a career-high 18 points in Miami's win over Florida State.

Lykes is averaging 7.5 points and 1.5 assists while coming off the bench in all 15 games for the Hurricanes this season.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.