Hurricanes head to big dance feeling disrespected

Canes head coach Jim Larranaga boards the bus to the big dance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are on their way to the big dance.

The team left from the Watsco Center on Tuesday heading to Dallas.

Miami is the No. 6 seed in the South.

The Hurricanes will face No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago.

The Canes feel they have been disrespected by many people who are picking them to lose in the first round.

Head coach Jim Larranaga said, "It shows a little bit of disrespect for us.and the ACC that people must not think that we're any good... we're now the underdog. People are picking them. So, we need to embrace that."

Larranaga also said that injured guard Bruce Brown will be dressed in uniform on Thursday, but will not play.

