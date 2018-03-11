Hurricanes heading to NCAA tournament for third straight year

Miami's Dewan Huell and the rest of the Hurricanes are going dancing for the third consecutive year.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are heading to the NCAA tournament.

Miami earned a No. 6 seed and will play Loyola of Chicago on Thursday in Dallas.

The 'Canes are in the South region, where Virginia is the No. 1 seed.

Miami finished the season with a 22-9 record, including 11-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 'Canes won their final four regular-season games, including a dramatic win at North Carolina.

But the Tar Heels got payback, eliminating Miami from the ACC Tournament.

This is Miami's third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament and fourth under head coach Jim Larranaga. The 'Canes advanced to the "Sweet Sixteen" before losing to Villanova in 2016 and lost to Michigan State in the first round of last year's tournament.

If the 'Canes win, they'll face the winner of Tennessee vs. Wright State in the second round.

Click here to see the complete NCAA tournament bracket.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.