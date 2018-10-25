Hurricanes picked to finish 10th in 15-team ACC

Dewan Hernandez (formerly Huell) is one of three returning starters for the Miami Hurricanes.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami men's basketball team has been picked to finish 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami was picked to finish ahead of Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh in the 15-team conference.

Duke was picked first in the ACC preseason poll released Thursday.

Seven teams -- No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 17 Florida State and No. 22 Clemson -- are ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll.

Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse and Clemson each received at least one first-place vote.

Miami returns three starters from the 2017-18 team, which went 22-10 and played in its third straight NCAA tournament.

The Hurricanes have finished higher than their preseason prediction in each of head coach Jim Larranaga's seven seasons.

Miami opens its season Nov. 9 against Lehigh.

