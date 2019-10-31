Hurricanes senior Mompremier named to preseason women's All-America team

Miami forward Beatrice Mompremier (32) aims for a basket as Florida Gulf Coast guard Destiny Washington-Mabon (22) and guard Davion Wingate (0) defend, during a first round women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes women's basketball senior Beatrice Mompremier is among those named to the Associated Press women's preseason All-America team.

She was joined on the team announced Thursday by NCCA all-time leader for triple-doubles Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon, Lauren Cox of Baylor, Kaila Charles of Maryland and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M.

Mompremier was an AP All-America team honorable mention last season.

The Baylor transfer led the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding in her first season with the Hurricanes. She also led the ACC in double-doubles.

Ionescu and Cox are the only two returning players from last spring's All-America teams. Ionescu was on the first team then while Cox was on the third team.

The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season and this is only the second time that the team does not have a player from Connecticut, Tennessee or Notre Dame. The 2005-06 squad was the only other time that happened.

