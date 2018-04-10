Hurricanes to face 'Elite' opponents Florida State, Duke in 2018-19 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will play some elite teams in Atlantic Coast Conference competition next season.
Miami's 18-game ACC schedule features home-and-home meetings against rival Florida State and a trip to Duke -- two teams that advanced to the "Elite Eight" in this year's NCAA tournament.
The ACC on Tuesday announced the teams each of its 15 schools will face during the 2018-19 season. Dates will be announced later this year.
Miami will welcome Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh to the Watsco Center.
The Hurricanes will have a challenging road schedule with games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia. Each of those teams made the postseason, with Boston College being the only opponent that settled for a National Invitational Tournament berth.
In addition to the Seminoles, Miami will also play home and away games against North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Miami was 22-10 last season, finishing tied for third place in the ACC with an 11-7 regular-season record.
Miami's 2018-19 ACC Opponents
Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest
Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh
Road: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia
