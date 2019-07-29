Hurricanes to host FAU in non-conference opener

Miami's Chris Lykes drives up the court against the Yale Bulldogs during the HoopHall Miami Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena, Dec. 1, 2018, in Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will open non-conference play at home against Florida Atlantic, one of 10 across five cities.

The Hurricanes announced the basketball team's non-conference schedule Monday for the 2019-20 season.

After opening the season Nov. 5 at home against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Louisville in a previously announced game, Miami will host FAU three days later at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes defeated the Owls 75-55 last season.

Miami will face Central Florida for the first time since 2013 during a Nov. 12 trip to Orlando. The Knights were 24-9 last season and reached the "Sweet Sixteen" of the NCAA tournament.

The Hurricanes will return home to play Quinnipiac on Nov. 16 before beginning a four-game road stretch.

Miami opens play in Charleston, South Carolina, for the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 against Missouri State. The Hurricanes will either face Florida or St. Joseph's the next day. Their final game of the tournament will be against either Buffalo, Connecticut, Towson or Xavier on Nov. 24.

The Hurricanes head to Illinois to start December. There they'll take on Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

After an 11-day hiatus, Miami returns home Dec. 14 for a game against Alabama A&M.

Miami will then travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a Dec. 17 game against Temple.

The Hurricanes conclude the non-conference scheduled Dec. 21 at home against Coppin State.

"We have put together an exciting, challenging non-conference schedule that will help our players prepare for ACC competition," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "Along with playing in front of our great fans here in South Florida, we are looking forward to giving our many supporters in Orlando and New York the opportunity to see us in-person this year."

Miami's lone exhibition game is Oct. 30 against Flagler.

The ACC will play a 20-game regular-season schedule for the first time this season. The complete schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.