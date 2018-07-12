Hurricanes to play La Salle in opening game of Wooden Legacy

Miami's Dewan Huell, left, looks to make his move on La Salle's Tony Washington during the second half of a 57-46 Hurricanes win, Nov. 22, 2017, in Reading, Pennsylvania.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Hurricanes will be headed west next season.

Miami announced Wednesday that it will play La Salle on Thanksgiving in the opening game of the Wooden Legacy at Titan Gym on the campus of Cal State Fullerton in Fullerton, California.

The game will be nationally televised at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Miami will play either Northwestern or Fresno State the next day and either Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Seton Hall or Utah on the final day of the tournament Nov. 25.

The Hurricanes will be making their second appearance in the tournament and first since 2013.

Miami has played La Salle four times in the previous six seasons, all wins. Miami defeated the Explorers 57-46 last November.

The full schedule for the 2018-19 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.