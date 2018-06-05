Hurricanes to play Yale in Hoophall Miami Invitational

Princeton's Ryan Schwieger lays the ball up past Miami's Lonnie Walker IV during the Hoophall Miami Invitational at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Dec. 2, 2017.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will play at the American Airlines Arena for the third consecutive year.

Miami will meet Yale on Dec. 1 in the fourth annual Hoophall Miami Invitational. The game will be played at the home of the NBA's Miami Heat.

The one-day tournament, operated by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will also feature Georgia Tech vs. St. John's, North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt and Texas Tech vs. Memphis.

Miami defeated Princeton 80-52 in last year's tournament and beat Wofford 74-57 in the 2016 tournament.

The Hurricanes, who were upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season, are 4-2 all-time against Yale.

Miami loses stars Bruce Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV, but the Hurricanes will get a boost with the return of Dewan Huell.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.