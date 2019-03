CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is going to the big dance.

The Canes received a No. 4 seed.

They will host the Round of 64 and Round of 32 on Friday and Sunday.

The Canes will begin on Friday at 9 p.m. against Florida Gulf Coast.

This is the 14th NCAA Tournament berth in the program's history.

Katie Meier's team is 24-8 on the season and 12-4 in the ACC.

