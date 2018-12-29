Johnson leads Miami past Campbell 73-62

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Zach Johnson scored 22 points to lead Miami to a 73-62 victory over Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes (8-4) were never threatened after building a 23-9 lead 10:35 into the first half. Johnson hit two 3-pointers that keyed Miami's early run. Johnson shot 5 of 6 from behind the arc. The Camels (6-7) got no closer than 30-24 on a Chris Clemons layup with 4:24 remaining in the first half.

Miami held Clemons, the nation's leading scorer with a 30.5 per game average, to a season-low 19 points. Clemons' previous low was 21 against the Citadel on Dec. 18.

Chris Lykes scored 21 and Anthony Lawrence II finished with 11 points for Miami, which won its third straight after a four-game losing streak. Dejan Vasiljevic was the Hurricanes' fourth double-figure scorer with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Campbell: Clemons surpassed 2,600 career points with his first basket of the game, a 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining in the first half. Clemons' free throw with 3:07 remaining in the second half extended his double-figure scoring streak to 95.

Miami: The Hurricanes completed their nonconference schedule with five players averaging in double figures. Miami is the only ACC team accomplishing the feat.

UP NEXT

Campbell: The Camels return home Wednesday for their final nonconference game against Allen.

Miami: The Hurricanes conclude a four-game homestand and begin their ACC schedule against North Carolina State on Thursday.

