Lonnie Walker IV declares for NBA draft

Lonnie Walker will be heading to the NBA

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Lonnie Walker IV will be leaving the University of Miami after just one season.

The Canes guard released a statement on twitter that he will be entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent.

By hiring an agent, Walker forgoes his eligibility.

His teammates Bruce Brown and Dewan Huell both declared for the draft, but did not hire agents.

Walker's statement read in part, "The University of Miami exceeded my expectations. From school, sports, the environment and last but not least, the Canes fans. This city has welcomed me with open arms and supported me at my lowest of lows, but also my highest of highs."

The Canes reached the NCAA tournament, but were eliminated in the first round.

Walker is projected as a first round pick by many mock drafts.

