Louisville rallies past Hurricanes 90-73

Miami forward Sam Waardenburg goes up for a layup during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals, Jan. 6, 2019. Louisville won 90-73.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his 20 points before halftime, Malik Williams finished with a career-high 19 and Louisville overcame a 15-point deficit to rout Miami 90-73 on Sunday night to give coach Chris Mack his initial Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

The Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 ACC) battled back from a slow start against the short-handed Hurricanes to only trail 41-40 at halftime. Louisville started the second half just 5 of 13 from the field but eventually earned a 53-50 lead when Christen Cunningham made consecutive 3-pointers.

Williams -- who topped his previous career best of 17 points -- and Ryan McMahon (12 points) soon found their stroke to help the Cardinals build an 18-point lead. Louisville also shot 48 percent to remain unbeaten in five home meetings against Miami (8-6, 0-2).

Dejan Vasiljevic and Zach Johnson each had 19 points and Chris Lykes 18 for the 'Canes, who shot 43 percent and missed another chance to earn its first Power 5 victory this season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.