Miami heads to Illinois for first time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will travel to Illinois for the first time next season as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Illinois will host the Hurricanes on Dec. 2 in the annual meeting of teams between the ACC and Big Ten Conference.

Miami is 6-6 all time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and 2-1 against Illinois.

The Fighting Illini defeated Miami 70-61 the last time they played in 2014.

Rutgers beat Miami 57-54 in last year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Miami in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

2005 (ACC won 6-5): Michigan 74, Miami 53

2006 (ACC 8-3): Northwestern 61, Miami 59

2008 (ACC 6-5): Ohio State 73, Miami 68

2009 (Big Ten 6-5): Miami 63, Minnesota 58

2011 (Big Ten 8-4): Purdue 76, Miami 65

2012 (Tied 6-6): Miami 67, Michigan State 59

2013 (Tied 6-6): Nebraska 60, Miami 49

2014 (Big Ten 8-6): Miami 70, Illinois 61

2015 (Big Ten 8-6): Miami 77, Nebraska 72

2016 (ACC 9-5): Miami 73, Rutgers 61

2017 (ACC 11-3): Miami 86, Minnesota 81

2018 (Tied 7-7): Rutgers 57, Miami 54

*Overall ACC-Big Ten Challenge results in parentheses

