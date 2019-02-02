No. 3 Virginia clamps down again, beats Miami 56-46

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and No. 3 Virginia locked down on defense again to beat Miami 56-46 on Saturday.

Kyle Guy added 10 points on just 4-for-15 shooting for the Cavaliers (20-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played without point guard and third-leading scorer Ty Jerome because of a sore back.

Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes (9-12, 1-8), who lost their fifth in a row. Zach Johnson and Sam Waardenburg each added 10, but Miami became the ninth team held below 50 points by the Cavaliers this season. The Hurricanes entered averaging 74.4 points per game.

Virginia used a 9-0 run in the first half to take an 18-11 lead and never trailed again. The Cavaliers built the lead to 13 but had trouble gaining more separation as they shot just 42.3 percent (22 of 52).

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes' No. 3 scorer, Anthony Lawrence, was 0 for 7 from the field and scored just two points while their No. 4 scorer, Dejan Vasiljevic, was 0 for 3 and did not score. Miami shot 34 percent (17 of 50) from the field and 19 percent (4 of 21) from 3-point range.

Virginia: Freshman Kihei Clark played almost the entire game in place of Jerome and led the Cavaliers with six assists but also committed six turnovers. Virginia turned the ball over 14 times, twice as many as Miami, but still managed to outscore the Hurricanes 8-4 off those takeaways.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes return home and face Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers face No 2 Duke next Saturday at home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.