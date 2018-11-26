Seton Hall hands Hurricanes first loss of season

Seton Hall players celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 83-81 to win the Wooden Legacy at Titan Gym on Nov. 25, 2018 in Fullerton, California.

FULLERTON, Calif. - After Seton Hall raised the championship trophy that came with a thrilling 83-81 victory over Miami to win the Wooden Legacy, players celebrated by dousing coach Kevin Willard with water bottles in a postgame locker room celebration.

After three victories in four days, Willard, who was toweling off while conducting interviews, could hardly be upset at Myles Powell, who was named the tournament's most outstanding player, or anyone else.

"This was my first championship," Powell said. "For all the winning, we never got to a championship. He loves it. He energizes us. He loves us. (The water) was all out of love. The three wins, we worked hard for them."

Michael Nzei scored a career-high 21 points and made all eight of his shots for Seton Hall (4-2).

The game featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties.

Powell, who had 40 points in Seton Hall's tournament opening win over Grand Canyon, finished with 17 points.

The Hurricanes (5-1) suffered their first loss of the year. Zach Johnson and Chris Lykes each had 18 points in the loss.

With Seton Hall leading 82-80, Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu went to the free-throw line in the bonus situation with 40 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second and Miami trailed 82-81.

Seton Hall was trying to run the clock out and tuned the ball over with 16 seconds left. Miami's Anthony Lawrence missed a 3-pointer from the wing. Myles Cale was fouled after he got the rebound and made one of two free throws with one second left to preserve the win for Seton Hall.

Miami had 16 turnovers, which didn't help its cause.

"A lot of bad decisions during the body of the game, but with that being said, it was still just one made shot away from winning," Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. "The shot we got at the end was a beauty. Zach did exactly what he needed to do, he got into the paint and kicked it out, Anthony Lawrence had a wide open 3 and he's a 40 percent 3-point shooter. We couldn't ask for anything better than that."

Miami and Seton Hall were tied at 45 at halftime. Miami shot 67 percent from the field in the first half, while Seton Hall shot 57 percent.

