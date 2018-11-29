Stout defense helps Rutgers win at Miami, 57-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Geo Baker blocked a 3-point try with six seconds left during a frantic final flurry, punctuating a strong defensive effort that helped the Rutgers Scarlet Knights beat the Miami Hurricanes 57-54 Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Rutgers held the Hurricanes to 34-percent shooting, and they missed 11 of their final 13 shots. That included Chris Lykes' 3-point attempt blocked by Baker that could have tied the game.

Miami's Zach Johnson tried a 3-pointer that rimmed out with two seconds left. After Rutgers missed a free throw, DJ Vasiljevic hit the front of the hoop with a 60-foot heave at the buzzer.

Rutgers (5-1) won playing on the road for the first time this season and snapped a 19-game home non-conference winning streak for Miami (5-2).

Baker's 3-pointer with seven minutes left put the Scarlet Knights ahead for good. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Peter Kiss had 12 points and Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers won despite shooting only 41 percent, including 6 for 24 from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights, who began the night allowing an average of 57 points per game, forced 13 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

Lykes, Miami's leading scorer this season, was held to eight points. He had five turnovers and four assists.

The starting backcourt of Lykes and Vasiljevic shot a combined 4 for 19 for the Hurricanes, who had scored at least 78 points in each of their previous games. Miami went 7 for 28 from 3-point range.

Anthony Lawrence had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Hurricanes. Ebuka Izundu added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami raced to a 13-4 lead but trailed 28-24 at halftime.

The Scarlet Knights have won three in a row and face ranked teams in their next two games.

Hurricanes forward Dewan Hernandez missed his seventh game sitting out the start of the season as the school and the NCAA review his eligibility. There's no timetable for a decision regarding his status, coach Jim Larranaga said.

