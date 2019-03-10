Struggling Hurricanes earn No. 12 seed in ACC Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes will face Wake Forest in the opening game of the ACC Tournament.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami has earned the No. 12 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and will face No. 13 seed Wake Forest in the opening game.

The Hurricanes (13-17, 5-13 ACC) are 1-1 against Wake Forest (11-19, 4-14) this season, defeating the Demon Deacons 76-65 in Coral Gables on Jan. 12 and losing 76-75 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 27.

Miami finished with a losing record in ACC play for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

This is the lowest seeding for the Hurricanes since they finished last in what was then a 12-team league in the 2010 ACC Tournament.

Under eighth-year head coach Jim Larranaga, the Hurricanes are 8-6 in the ACC Tournament and won the title in 2013. The Hurricanes would need to win it all again to have any hope of making the NCAA tournament.

The game will tip off at noon Tuesday. If the Hurricanes win, they'll face No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-7, 12-6) in the second round.

