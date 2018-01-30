UM's Bruce Brown to undergo surgery, expected to miss 6 weeks

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will be without star guard Bruce Brown for up to six weeks after he injured his left foot during practice.

Brown suffered the injury during Monday's practice and will undergo surgery.

In his sophomore season, Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the 15-5 Hurricanes.

Miami currently sits in eighth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 4-4 record.

If Brown is healthy, he could possibly return to the court should the Hurricanes get an invitation to a postseason tournament.

Miami's next game is Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.

