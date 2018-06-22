Walker, Brown become first Hurricanes chosen in same NBA draft since 1970

Lonnie Walker IV is congratulated by Miami teammates Anthony Lawrence II, Dewan Huell and Bruce Brown Jr. after blocking a shot at the end of the overtime period to seal the victory over the Louisville Cardinals at the Watsco Center on Jan.…

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown Jr. left the University of Miami early to pursue their NBA careers. So far, so good.

Walker is headed to the San Antonio Spurs after he became the 18th overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Meanwhile, Brown was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons.

They become the 21st and 22nd Miami players to be chosen in the NBA draft.

Walker becomes just the second first-round draft pick of the Jim Larranaga era, joining Shane Larkin (Atlanta Hawks) in 2013.

In one season with the Hurricanes, Walker led the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Brown, who was the 42nd overall pick in the draft, fell to the second round after missing the final 12 games of last season with a left foot injury. At the time of his injury, Brown led the team in rebounds, assists and steals.

Miami hasn't had two draft picks in the same year since 1970.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.