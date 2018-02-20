Walker scores 19 as Hurricanes snap losing streak

Miami's Lonnie Walker IV sets up for a shot in front of Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs during the first half of Miami's 77-74 win at Notre Dame, Feb. 19, 2018, in South Bend, Ind.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Freshman Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and his deep 3 gave Miami the lead for good as the Hurricanes rode a late 13-0 burst to a 77-74 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Notre Dame on Monday night.

The Hurricanes (19-8, 8-7) trailed 62-57 with 7:51 to go before their decisive run over a span of five-plus minutes. Miami snapped its season-high three-game skid.

The Irish (16-12, 6-9) made their own comeback earlier in the half, erasing a 10-point deficit in a game that featured 11 lead changes.

Notre Dame, adding to its array of injuries this season, played for the first time without regular starter Rex Pflueger, who injured his back in Saturday's win at Boston College.

Miami's Ebuka Izundu, starting for the first time all season, was 7-of-8 shooting and finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. He had 10 points, six boards and all of his steals and blocks after halftime.

Ja'Quan Newton added 12 points and eight rebounds for the 'Canes.

Martinas Geben led Notre Dame with 19 points and seven rebounds. Matt Farrell added 16 points, six boards and six assists. T.J. Gibbs scored all of his 11 points after the break.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.