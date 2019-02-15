Andrews scores 25 as FIU routs Rice 86-65

Florida International's Devon Andrews had 25 points in the Panthers' 86-65 win against Rice, Feb. 14, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI - Devon Andrews had 25 points as Florida International romped past Rice 86-65 on Thursday night.

Brian Beard Jr. had 18 points and five steals for Florida International (15-11, 6-7 Conference USA).

Antonio Daye Jr. added 10 points and five steals. Osasumwen Osaghae had two points and six blocks for the hosts.

Quentin Millora-Brown had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Owls (10-16, 5-8). Josh Parrish added 13 points. Robert Martin had seven rebounds.

Florida International finishes out the regular season against North Texas at home on Saturday. Rice finishes out the regular season against Florida Atlantic on the road on Saturday.

