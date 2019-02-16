Beard Jr. carries FIU past North Texas 69-59

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Brian Beard Jr. scored 22 points as Florida International defeated North Texas 69-59 on Saturday. Antonio Daye added 20 points for the Panthers.

Beard Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (16-11, 7-7 Conference USA). Osasumwen Osaghae added 3 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Florida International scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

DJ Draper had 19 points for the Mean Green (20-7, 8-6). Roosevelt Smart added 15 points. Umoja Gibson had 14 points.

The Panthers and the Mean Green next take the floor in the Conference USA Tournament.

