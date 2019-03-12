Beard, Osaghae named to C-USA all-defensive team

FIU guard Brian Beard Jr. dribbles past a pair of FAU defenders, Jan. 23, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida. The Panthers defeated the Owls 78-74.

MIAMI - Florida International basketball is getting some recognition for its success on the court.

Senior guard Brian Beard Jr. and junior center Osasumwen Osaghae were named to the Conference USA all-defensive team Monday.

Beard leads the conference in steals ranks third nationally in steals per game (3.0) and total steals (93). He has recorded five-or-more steals in a game six times this season and set the school's single-season steals mark. He also ranks second on FIU's all-time steals list with 183.

Osaghae, a former walk-on, leads the Panthers (19-12, 10-8 C-USA) and C-USA in blocked shots, averaging three per game. He is also fifth in the nation in blocks per game and total blocks (83).

Beard was also named to the all-conference second team. He leads the Panthers in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game, and ranks seventh among C-USA players.

The Panthers earned the No. 7 seed in this week's C-USA tournament and will play Wednesday against No. 10 seed North Texas.

