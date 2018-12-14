Panthers Basketball

Beard's 29 points leads FIU to 102-89 win over North Florida

Panthers top century mark for fifth time this season

By Associated Press
Alex Hernandez

FIU guard Brian Beard Jr. scored 29 points as the Panthers defeated the North Florida Ospreys 102-89, Dec. 13, 2018, in Miami.

MIAMI - Brian Beard Jr. scored 29 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists with four steals to lead Florida International to a 102-89 victory over North Florida on Thursday night.

This was the fifth time Florida International (8-2) has topped the century mark, the third most in a single season in program history.

Beard was 9 of 19 from the floor while making 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. Osasumwen Osaghae added 18 points with seven rebounds and Willy Nunez Jr. added 13 points

FIU was up 50-49 at the break but Wajid Aminu opened the second half with a 3-point play and J.T. Escobar added a 3-pointer to start North Florida on a 10-0 run.

The Panthers rallied to retake the lead 67-65 after Marcus Burwell drained a 3 and Osaghae followed with a layup at the 13:20 mark. Burwell drove for a layup to give FIU the lead for good, 77-76, midway in the second half. The Panthers finished the game on a 16-4 run.

Escobar, who had 20 points in the first half, finished with 28 to lead North Florida (4-7). Noah Horchler added 16 points with 10 rebounds.

