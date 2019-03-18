FIU makes first postseason tournament since 1995

Florida International head coach Jeremy Ballard speaks to his team on the sideline against Florida Atlantic, Feb. 23, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida.

MIAMI - It's not over yet for Florida International after its first winning season in five years.

The Panthers accepted an invite Sunday to play in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, better known as the CIT.

It will be FIU's first postseason appearance since the 1994-95 season.

The Panthers (19-13) will face the North Texas Bobcats (24-9) in the first round Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.

FIU, which finished with a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season, is trying to win 20 games for the first time in school history.

FIU's last and only postseason appearance was March 17, 1995, when the Panthers faced UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament. FIU lost to the Bruins 92-56.

Saturday's tipoff time is set for 7 p.m.

