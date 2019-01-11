Jacob, Osaghae help FIU hold off Charlotte 69-66

MIAMI - Trejon Jacob hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Osasumwen Osaghae finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven blocked shots and three steals to guide Florida International to a 69-66 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night.

Freshman Antonio Daye Jr. pitched in with 10 points and four assists for the Golden Panthers (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA), who extended the best start school history with the win.

Jacob scored the final six points in a game-opening 27-11 run for FIU, which led 34-25 at halftime. The 49ers (3-11, 0-3) trailed by double digits most of the second half. Osaghae's layup with 6:26 remaining gave FIU a 62-50 lead, but the Golden Panthers went cold and didn't score until Brian Beard Jr's jumper with 2:06 remaining put them up 64-60. Jon Davis' 3-pointer pulled Charlotte within a point with 13 seconds left, but Beard and Banks both hit 1 of 2 free throws in the final nine seconds and FIU held on.

Davis paced the 49ers with 24 points and four 3-pointers. Freshman Brandon Younger added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Milos Supica scored 12 with eight boards. Charlotte has lost six straight games.

