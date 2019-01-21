Florida State falls out of top 25 after losing 4 of last 5

Florida State's Terance Mann struggles to make a pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center, Jan. 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State has gone from a top 10 team to unranked in a matter of 17 days.

The Seminoles fell out of The Associated Press top 25 rankings Monday after stretching their losing streak to three games.

Florida State (13-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) is just 1-4 since rising to No. 9 on New Year's Eve, including consecutive losses to then-No. 1 Duke, Pittsburgh and Boston College. FSU's lone win in ACC play was a 68-62 victory against rival Miami in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles, who are still receiving votes, were one of 13 ranked teams that lost last week, including Duke. The Blue Devils dropped to No. 2 after falling to Syracuse 95-91 in overtime last Monday, but they rebounded Saturday by beating previously undefeated Virginia 72-70. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers moved up a spot to No. 3.

Then-No. 2 Michigan also lost to Wisconsin 64-54 Saturday, leaving Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) to take over the top spot. The Wolverines dropped to No. 5.

Florida State dropped to No. 13 after its 65-52 loss to Virginia, but the Seminoles moved up to No. 11 after beating Miami and narrowly falling to Duke on a buzzer beater Jan. 12.

FSU has struggled to find consistent scoring in losses at Pittsburgh (75-62) and at Boston College (87-82).

The Seminoles, ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll, return to action Tuesday night at home against Clemson. They'll face Miami on Sunday night in Coral Gables.

